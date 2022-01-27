LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Road traffic—third party insurance
  • Law Commission publishes report on new laws for automated vehicles
  • Police did not owe a duty of care to prevent fatal road traffic accident caused by black ice
  • Occupiers' liability
  • Occupiers’ Liability Act 1984 interpreted restrictively
  • Clinical negligence—liability
  • Negligence—delay in diagnosis of skin infection
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis on when it is appropriate to provide written jury directions at Inquests, a High Court strike out decision based on Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights and a Court of Appeal decision on the restrictive interpretation of the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1984. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional