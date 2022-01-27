PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis on when it is appropriate to provide written jury directions at Inquests, a High Court strike out decision based on Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights and a Court of Appeal decision on the restrictive interpretation of the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1984. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.