Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 November 2021
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Passengers and alcohol—a consideration of the issues generated by drunk drivers and passengers in personal injury claims
  • Accidents abroad
  • Applicable law in Montreal Convention cases—the decision in Silverman v Ryanair DAC
  • Brexit
  • EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a Court of Appeal decision which dealt with the contributory negligence of a passenger who accepted a lift from a drunk driver. We also have analysis of a High Court judgment which determined the applicable law for the assessment of quantum in an air travel claim. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as webinar dates for your diaries and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

