PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the much anticipated judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in X v Kuoni, which held that the acts of an employee are not events which can be ‘foreseen or forestalled’ and therefore cannot exclude a travel operator from liability. We also have a review of the latest case law in relation to fundamental dishonesty claims and analysis of the practical implications of how domestic interpretation of retained EU law will fill the void left by the end of CJEU references. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.