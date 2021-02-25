Sign-in Help
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—25 February 2021

  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 February
  • Clinical negligence
  • Clinical negligence—wrongful life
  • Analysing the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021
  • Road Traffic Accident claims
  • DfT announces it will remove EU law so that British drivers avoid insurance hike
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021, and the decision in Toombes v Mitchell, a ‘wrongful life’ claim which considers the Congenital Disabilities (Civil Liability) Act 1976. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

