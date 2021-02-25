- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 February
- Clinical negligence
- Clinical negligence—wrongful life
- Analysing the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021
- Road Traffic Accident claims
- DfT announces it will remove EU law so that British drivers avoid insurance hike
More...
- Regulation of medical professionals
- Health and Social Care White Paper 2021—where next for patient safety and professional healthcare regulation?
- Case management
- Relief from sanctions and filing grounds of appeal
- No new claims to be pleaded in a reply
- New 2021 edition of Equal Treatment Bench Book published
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for the diary
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021, and the decision in Toombes v Mitchell, a ‘wrongful life’ claim which considers the Congenital Disabilities (Civil Liability) Act 1976. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.