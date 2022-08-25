LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Clinical Negligence
  • Fundamental dishonesty ‘unfounded’
  • Liability—spinal surgery claim appeal fails
  • Part 36 offers
  • CPR Part 36—what is a genuine attempt to settle?
  • Costs
  • ACSO calls for reform of fixed costs to account for inflation
  • Fixed costs disapplied by agreement
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a Court of Appeal decision which found that an order for costs ‘subject to detailed assessment’ means fixed costs are disapplied by agreement. We also consider the impact of a finding against fundamental dishonesty in a clinical negligence claim. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

