Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—24 December 2020

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—24 December 2020
Published on: 24 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Key PI and clinical negligence developments
  • Final report on low value personal injury claims published by CJC
  • The Vaccine Damages Payments Act 1979 and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
  • Brexit
  • 126th practice direction update—Brexit
  • European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (Commencement, Transitional and Savings Provisions) Regulations 2020
  • What does IP completion day mean for PI & Clinical Negligence claims?
  • Brexit coverage over the festive period
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Vaccine Damages Payments Act 1979 and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. We also take a look at the implications of IP completion day for personal injury and clinical negligence claims. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as recently published Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More