PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—23 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 20 September 2021
  • Vicarious liability
  • Further developments on vicarious liability in sexual abuse cases
  • Claims involving fraud and fundamental dishonesty
  • Personal injuries—Fundamental dishonesty
  • Abuse claims
  • Redress for Survivors (Historical Child Abuse in Care) (Reimbursement of Costs and Expenses) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a Court of Appeal judgment providing further guidance on the approach of the courts to vicarious liability in sexual abuse cases, and a High Court ruling that exaggeration of a claim does not automatically result in a finding of fundamental dishonesty. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

