PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Proving negligence or breach of statutory duty
  • Explosions and res ipsa loquitur—when does it apply?
  • Occupational disease
  • Actionable damage in a mesothelioma case
  • Clinical negligence
  • Surgeon did not cause tear to professional footballer’s knee tendon
  • Abuse and criminal injuries
  • Practice—summary judgment
Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a news analysis on a gas explosion and the engagement of res ipsa loquitur. We also have an analysis on actionable damage in a mesothelioma case. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

