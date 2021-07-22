- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Road traffic accidents
- Claim by 17 year old pedestrian dismissed
- Clinical Negligence
- NHS Resolution publishes its 2020–2021 annual report and accounts
- APPG publishes report on botox, fillers and non-surgical cosmetic treatments
- CPR updates
- CPR changes and 133rd practice direction update—various
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—11 June 2021
- Civil Procedure (Amendment No 4) Rules 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MOJ publishes the impact on the Court Funds Office as a result of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 July 2021
- Costs
- ATE policy information not obtainable under Part 18 in Solicitors Act assessment
- Court of Appeal—principles for non-party costs orders against directors
- Brexit
- EU Commission recommends the EU joins the Hague Judgments Convention
- Other PI news
- Government extends infected blood compensation framework consultation
- HSE opens consultations to include limb (b) workers in PPE protections
- Law Commission publishes its annual report for 2020–2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the latest changes to the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) and the publication by NHS Resolution of its annual report and accounts for 2020–2021. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, and New Law Journal articles of interest.
