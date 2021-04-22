- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS issues updated guidance for those accessing RCJ
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 April
- Road traffic accident claims
- Civil Liability Act 2018 (Financial Conduct Authority) (Whiplash) Regulations 2021
- Accidents abroad
- Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
- Ministry of Justice updates Form N510 for service (April)
- Military claims
- House of Lords amends Overseas Operations Bill to scrap six-year PI prescription
- Case management
- Exception permits admission in evidence of ‘without prejudice’ statements from mediation
- Costs
- Variations to costs budgets—principles surrounding significant developments and the promptness of the application
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd, which provides must read analysis to practitioners navigating retained EU law. We also consider the adoption by the House of Lords of Lord Tunnicliffe’s amendment to the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest.
