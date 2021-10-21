LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Accidents abroad
  • Supreme Court rules in favour of claimant in jurisdiction claim
  • Liability defences
  • Road traffic accident—Defence of illegality
  • Clinical negligence
  • Cosmetic surgery—closed rhinoplasty procedure
  • Occupier's liability
  • Duty of care in a fatal claim—definition of trespass, the ambit of The Occupiers’ Liability Acts 1957 and 1984 and co-existent duties at common law
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a Supreme Court decision in the long running jurisdiction case of FS Cairo (Nile Plaza) LLC v Brownlie and two Queens Bench decisions which consider the defence of illegality in relation to an RTA claims and an occupiers liability case involving a fatality at a London Underground station. We have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

