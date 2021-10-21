PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—21 October 2021

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a Supreme Court decision in the long running jurisdiction case of FS Cairo (Nile Plaza) LLC v Brownlie and two Queens Bench decisions which consider the defence of illegality in relation to an RTA claims and an occupiers liability case involving a fatality at a London Underground station. We have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well New Law Journal articles of interest.
