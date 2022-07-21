- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Employer’s liability
- Duty of care and breach established in workplace angle grinder accident
- Public authorities and the state
- Multiple claimants with disparate claims not permitted on a single claim form
- Should the Bill of Rights apply to overseas military operations?
- CPR updates
- CPR changes—in force 1 October 2022
- Ministry of Justice publishes 149th PD update
- Civil Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2022
- Road traffic accidents
- ACSO comments on Official Injury Claim portal data
- DfT updates Highway Code
- Clinical negligence
- Health and Care Act 2022 (Commencement No 2 and Transitional and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022
- National Health Service (Integrated Care Boards: Exceptions to Core Responsibility) Regulations 2022
- Health and Care Act 2022 (Consequential and Related Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2022
- Part 36 offers
- Need more time to think? The court cannot extend the ‘relevant period’ of a Part 36 offer
- Case management
- Setting aside a judgment/order following non-attendance at trial
- Court of Appeal gives go ahead for Fundão Dam class action
- Case management decisions in an appeal on reflective loss tainted by apparent bias and set aside
- Evidence and disclosure
- Permission to serve out—duty to disclose foreign court judgments
- Email inadvertently disclosed in unredacted form remains privileged
- Costs
- Does the court have jurisdiction to disallow fees in a solicitor and client assessment under CPR 44.11?
- Other PI & clinical negligence news
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 July 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes an analysis of a High Court judgment which found that 3,500 individual claimants could not be included on a single claim form in relation to noise-induced hearing loss allegedly caused during military service. We also consider a High Court decision which found both defendants were liable for a workplace accident at an airfield. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest.
