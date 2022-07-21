LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employer’s liability
  • Duty of care and breach established in workplace angle grinder accident
  • Public authorities and the state
  • Multiple claimants with disparate claims not permitted on a single claim form
  • Should the Bill of Rights apply to overseas military operations?
  • CPR updates
  • CPR changes—in force 1 October 2022
  • Ministry of Justice publishes 149th PD update
Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes an analysis of a High Court judgment which found that 3,500 individual claimants could not be included on a single claim form in relation to noise-induced hearing loss allegedly caused during military service. We also consider a High Court decision which found both defendants were liable for a workplace accident at an airfield. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

