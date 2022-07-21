PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes an analysis of a High Court judgment which found that 3,500 individual claimants could not be included on a single claim form in relation to noise-induced hearing loss allegedly caused during military service. We also consider a High Court decision which found both defendants were liable for a workplace accident at an airfield. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.