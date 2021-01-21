Sign-in Help
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • The court’s approach to adjournment, trial format and procedure during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 January
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS announces webinar on court safety for legal professionals
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—clinical negligence liabilities incurred by pharmacy led vaccination sites
  • Healthcare entities urge DHSC to enact safeguards for doctors amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Reforms must continue after pandemic, UK courts chief says
  • Brexit
Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Al-Najar v The Cumberland Hotel. We also take a look at the Civil Justice Council’s review of the pre-action protocols. In addition, we have our usual Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates, round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

