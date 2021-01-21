- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- The court’s approach to adjournment, trial format and procedure during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 January
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS announces webinar on court safety for legal professionals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—clinical negligence liabilities incurred by pharmacy led vaccination sites
- Healthcare entities urge DHSC to enact safeguards for doctors amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Reforms must continue after pandemic, UK courts chief says
- Brexit
- Continued recognition of civil judgments between the UK and Norway
- Occupiers’ liability
- Occupiers’ liability—hotel not liable for criminal injuries inflicted upon guests by intruder
- Occupational disease
- Mesothelioma Lump Sum Payments (Conditions and Amounts) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Pneumoconiosis etc (Workers’ Compensation) (Payment of Claims) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Pre-action protocols
- Civil Justice Council’s review of the pre-action protocols
- Coroner’s inquests
- Chief Coroner publishes new law sheet (no. 6) following decision in Maughan
- Accidents abroad
- Applicable law
- Case management
- Ambiguity defrosted? Court of Appeal clarifies ‘unambiguous impropriety’ exception to without prejudice privilege in freezing injunction context
- Costs of abandoning parts of civil claims—amendment or discontinuance?
- Privy Council emphasises limited role of appeal courts in unfair prejudice claim
- Restatement of the principles on abuse of process in circumstances not involving res judicata or issue estoppel
- Funding
- DBA regulations not intended to regulate fees following early termination
- Costs
- Regional costs judge rejects claim for interest on disbursement funding loan
- Other PI news
- HMCTS provides summary of November 2020 Strategic Engagement Group meeting
- Lord Justice Hickinbottom retires from Court of Appeal
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for the diary
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Al-Najar v The Cumberland Hotel. We also take a look at the Civil Justice Council’s review of the pre-action protocols. In addition, we have our usual Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates, round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries and New Law Journal articles of interest.
