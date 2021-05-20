- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 17 May
- CPR updates
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—16 April 2021
- CPR Committee annual open meeting—14 May 2021
- Road traffic accidents
More...
- MoJ publishes guidance on court fees incurred under new PI small claims track
- Claimant recovers damages from MIB 24 years after accident—settlement approved, but amount to remain confidential
- Personal injuries—Road traffic accident
- Injuries caused by animals
- Strict liability for personal injury under the Animals Act 1971
- Abuse claims
- Admissibility at trial of a compensation scheme for abuse victims
- Coroner's inquests
- Number of deaths reported to coroners in 2020 lowest since 1995
- Occupational disease
- Personal injuries—Disclosure
- Damages
- Damages—Modern slavery
- Case management
- Declaration in earlier case is not evidential shortcut for investors’ tracing claim
- Disclosure of documents under the court’s inherent jurisdiction
- Joint and several liability upheld by Court of Appeal
- Inexcusable delay giving judgment, dishonest assistance and dual vicarious liability
- Costs and funding
- Last minute revisions? Significant developments between budget and CCMC
- Failure to prepare points of dispute before the hearing fatal to application to set aside $US 3m default costs certificate
- Other PI & Clinical Negligence news
- Lord Chancellor gives speech during London International Disputes Week
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of new Ministry of Justice guidance on court fees that are incurred under the new PI small claims track, and a High Court judgment on strict liability for personal injury under the Animals Act 1971. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.