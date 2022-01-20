LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key PI and clinical negligence developments
  • Clinical negligence secondary victim claims limited by Court of Appeal
  • Police had not assumed responsibility to the deceased
  • Vicarious liability
  • Vicarious liability for, and risks assessing against, employee’s horseplay?
  • Application of limitation and vicarious liability in football abuse cases
  • Case management
  • Application to withdraw erroneous Part 36 offer
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment on secondary victim psychiatric claims in a clinical negligence context. We also consider a vicarious liability case concerning workplace horseplay. We have included details of a new Practice Note which details key cases from December 2021 onwards. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

