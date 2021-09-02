PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a High Court appeal case which found that a claimant was not fundamentally dishonest. We also consider a Senior Courts Costs Office decision which found that proceeding with a claim outside the EL/PL pre-action protocol was unreasonable and therefore fixed costs were applicable. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases and news. or to read the full analysis.