PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 30 August 2021
  • Occupier’s liability
  • Injuries suffered during Bear Grylls Survival Race not caused by any fault on the part of the defendants
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Claimant not fundamentally dishonest
  • Costs
  • Failure to use pre-action protocol
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a High Court appeal case which found that a claimant was not fundamentally dishonest. We also consider a Senior Courts Costs Office decision which found that proceeding with a claim outside the EL/PL pre-action protocol was unreasonable and therefore fixed costs were applicable. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases and news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

