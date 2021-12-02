LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes details of the Association of British Insurer (ABI) calls for regulation of the use of e-scooters in public places and a Court of Appeal judgment on the ambit of the Norwich Pharmacal jurisdiction regarding the disclosure of mobile phone call records and location data. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as a webinar date for your diary and a New Law Journal article of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

