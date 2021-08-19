PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the updated NHS COVID-19 Clinical Negligence Protocol and the latest developments in relation to claims involving asbestos related disease and epidemiology evidence. We also cover news that the ABI and ACSO Statement of Intent expired on 13 August 2021. This week we include details of our updated suite of Practice Notes in the subtopic ‘Injuries caused by animals’. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.