PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Updated NHS COVID-19 Clinical Negligence Protocol
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ABI and ACSO Statement of Intent expires
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 16 August 2021
  • Fatal accidents
  • Court of Appeal confirms dependency is fixed at the date of death and is fact specific
  • Occupational disease
  • Asbestos and the use of epidemiology evidence
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the updated NHS COVID-19 Clinical Negligence Protocol and the latest developments in relation to claims involving asbestos related disease and epidemiology evidence. We also cover news that the ABI and ACSO Statement of Intent expired on 13 August 2021. This week we include details of our updated suite of Practice Notes in the subtopic ‘Injuries caused by animals’. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

