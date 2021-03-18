- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 March 2021
- Road traffic accidents
- MOJ releases webinar on the whiplash reform programme
- Road traffic accident claim dismissed
- Vicarious liability
- Jehovah’s Witnesses were vicariously liable for rape by elder
- Product liability
- OPSS launches consultation on modernising product safety laws
- Case management
- Adding parties after expiry of limitation and amending names to correct mistakes
- Power of the court to review and vary a case management decision involving the allocation of judicial resources
- Unsupportable judgment based on an unargued case set aside on appeal
- CPR updates
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 February 2021
- Lord Briggs comments on the change of civil procedure rules in the UK
- Damages
- Damages awarded in sexual abuse case
- Costs
- Applications for wasted costs orders—does the court have jurisdiction to require attendance of a legal representative?
- CPR 3.14—does the sanction restricting a late-filed budget to ‘court fees only’ apply to incurred costs as well as to future costs?
- Other PI & Clinical Negligence updates
- Armed Forces and Reserve Forces (Compensation Scheme) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Pneumoconiosis, etc, (Workers’ Compensation) (Payment of Claims) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- First edition of Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests
- Useful information
Less...
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a clinical negligence case concerning cauda equina syndrome and a decision on fundamental dishonesty where the claimant was unable to rely on substantial injustice to prevent dismissal of their claim. We also include details of the government’s intention to increase the small claims limit for employers’ liability and public liability claims. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest.
Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
Clinical negligence claim—cauda equina syndrome
Following a seven-day trial, Jason Coppel QC (sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court) dismissed Mrs Jarman’s claim, arising from an alleged delay in diagnosing cauda equina syndrome (CES). In Jarman v Brighton & Sussex NHS Trust, the court heard from seven medical experts, all of whom confirmed that they would personally have ordered an emergency MRI within 24 hours of Mrs Jarman’s presentation at A&E with suspected CES. Despite this, the judge accepted that the clinician’s decision to exclude CES on clinical examination would be considered reasonable by a responsible body of orthopaedic surgeons. Furthermore, the judge determined that Mrs Jarman’s neurological condition had not deteriorated over the period of alleged delay, such that she was unable to establish causation. Written by Aidan O’Brien, barrister at Farrar’s Building, Temple.
See News Analysis: Clinical negligence claim—cauda equina syndrome (Jarman v Brighton & Sussex NHS Trust).
Fundamentally dishonest claimant unable to rely on substantial injustice to prevent dismissal of claim
The claimant lied about how serious her condition was and persuaded others to lie to support her account. In Iddon v Warner, the High Court found that the claimant had been fundamentally dishonest in relation to her claim. The court was not persuaded that she would suffer substantial injustice if her claim was dismissed. The claimant did not suffer substantial injustice merely because she would not have the funds to seek the therapies she said she needed. The claimant had used interim payments to purchase her current home and if her claim was dismissed she would have to sell it. However, the court did not believe that the claimant would suffer substantial injustice if dismissing the claim was likely to result in the court ordering her to repay the interim payment. Written by Nadia Whittaker, barrister at Crown Office Chambers.
See News Analysis: Fundamentally dishonest claimant unable to rely on substantial injustice to prevent dismissal of claim (Iddon v Warner).
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Senior Master releases update on QB Asbestos List amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
Senior Master Barbara Fontaine has sent a note to court users of the Queen’s Bench (QB) Asbestos List to make suggestions on the use of online video platforms used for remote hearings, as the lockdown measures imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to prevent in-person hearings. Fontaine has proposed the use of Microsoft Teams for hearings in the Asbestos List that last an hour or more, and has requested that court users respond with their views via email by 31 March 2021.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 80.
Motor insurance claims fall due to coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns
The Association of British Insurers has published figures stating that there were 19% fewer motor insurance claims in 2020. While the total amount paid fell, the average personal injury claim rose by 13%. The number of total claims is ‘unsurprising’ due to the coronavirus lockdowns in 2020, which led to fewer motor vehicle journeys.
See: LNB News 12/03/2021 20.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK Supreme Court on working remotely and Easter closure
The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (UKSC) has announced that its building will be closed at least until the end of 2021, as per government guidelines on coronavirus. Justices and staff will work remotely and will only return to the building for essential activities. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) and UKSC have, since 24 March 2020, heard cases via Webex and all proceedings are available to be viewed on demand on the UKSC and JCPC websites. The UKSC announced that the Supreme Court building will be closed to the public during the Easter closure period.
See: LNB News 16/03/2021 77.
Lord Chief Justice publishes message on courts recovery
The Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, has released a message on the return of in-person court hearings after the lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic necessitated the use of online video platforms for remote hearings. Lord Burnett stated that there will be a continuing role for those involved in the courts’ operation, including the enforcement of and adherence to social distancing guidelines, hygiene practices and the use of face coverings. It is expected that remote hearings will still be used to manage footfall, but Lord Burnett described the return to in-person hearings as ‘desirable.’
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 61.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 March 2021
HM Courts & Tribunals Service has updated its operational summary on court and tribunal operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The summary for the week commencing 15 March 2021 notes the introduction of three new Nightingale courts at sites in Wolverhampton, Liverpool and Croydon, and a pilot to trial the use of home testing kits for court users to be collected on-site at various courts across England.
See: LNB News 15/03/2021 47.
Road traffic accidents
MOJ releases webinar on the whiplash reform programme
The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) delivered a webinar on 11 March 2021 on the whiplash reform programme. In this webinar, representatives from the MOJ confirmed that the whiplash reforms do not include any changes to the small claims limit for employers’ liability and public liability claims, which remains at £1,000. However, the MOJ confirmed that it is the government’s intention to increase the small claims limit for employers’ liability and public liability claims. Ministers are currently looking at all their options for the future of employers’ liability and public liability claims and will be communicating their intentions in the coming months.
See: LNB News 11/03/2021 97.
Road traffic accident claim dismissed
The claimant’s personal injury claim, arising from a road traffic accident, was dismissed. The Queen’s Bench Division in Vincent v Walker held that, on the facts, the first defendant had not driven at an excessive speed or failed to scan the road adequately as he had approached the pedestrian crossing in question. The court considered that, even if it those conclusions were wrong, the claimant bore the primary responsibility for the accident, in circumstances where it was satisfied that he had chosen to take the risk to walk into the road without looking to see if there had been any vehicles approaching.
See Vincent v Walker [2021] All ER (D) 42 (Mar).
Vicarious liability
Jehovah’s Witnesses were vicariously liable for rape by elder
In Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses v BXB, the Queen’s Bench Division found, amongst other things, that the first defendant worldwide governing body of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and the second defendant trustees of a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses were vicariously liable for the historic rape of the claimant by one of the congregation’s elders. The Court of Appeal, Civil Division, in dismissing and appeal of the second defendant, held, that it could not be said that in finding that the first and second defendants were vicariously liable for the criminal act, the judge had failed to correctly apply the two-stage test for vicarious liability.
See Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses v BXB [2021] All ER (D) 68 (Mar).
Product liability
OPSS launches consultation on modernising product safety laws
The Office for Product Safety and Standards has launched a call for evidence seeking views on the long-term approach to product safety and how to ensure that the regulatory framework is fit for the future. The government aims to ensure that only safe products can be legally placed on the market now and in the future, and is proposing the modernisation of product safety laws to ensure they are fit for 21st century. The consultation will close at 11.45 pm on 3 June 2021.
See: LNB News 11/03/2021 43.
Case management
Adding parties after expiry of limitation and amending names to correct mistakes
In Various Claimants v G4S, the court struck out a series of amendments which sought to add a number of new claimants to an existing action in circumstances where the addition of those parties was sought, and the amendments were made, after expiration of the limitation period but before service of the claim form. The court similarly refused to allow the amendment of the names of the claimants (with the exception of one) in the same circumstances, there being real doubt as to the identity of the original claimants in the first place. The court also considered the correct route by which a defendant could seek the removal of any parties incorrectly added to the claim, and how consent to addition as a claimant falls to be signified for the purposes of CPR 19.4(4). Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers.
See News Analysis: Adding parties after expiry of limitation and amending names to correct mistakes (Various Claimants v G4S).
Power of the court to review and vary a case management decision involving the allocation of judicial resources
Under CPR 3.1(7), the court has power to vary or revoke a case management order that it has made. The Court of Appeal explained in Tibbles v SIG plc that that power may normally be exercised only when there has been a material change of circumstances since the order was made, or the facts on which the original order was made were misstated to or misunderstood by the court. Such a change in circumstances may include a change brought about by the party who applies to vary the order, where the actions of that party were taken bona fide in the proper conduct of the litigation rather than for the purpose of frustrating and delaying the litigation (JSC VTB Bank v Skurikhin). In the instant case, Oyston v Rubin, although it was not necessary for the decision on the application, the judge also stated that, where the case management decision encroached on aspects of the administration of justice such as the allocation of judicial resources, there was no threshold requirement for a change in circumstances and it would be open to the court to vary such an order of its own motion. Written by David Fisher, barrister, and associate member, at New Square Chambers.
See News Analysis: Power of the court to review and vary a case management decision involving the allocation of judicial resources (Oyston v Rubin).
Unsupportable judgment based on an unargued case set aside on appeal
The transfer of several properties bought at auction from one company to another, both with a common sole director and shareholder, forms the background to the claim. The allegation of the claimant company, the initial purchaser, that the transfer was carried out by its director in breach of his duty to it was rejected by the judge in dismissing the claim. He based that decision on a legal point about beneficial ownership which had neither been argued before him, nor included in any of the statements of case. As a result, the Court of Appeal in Satyam Enterprises v Burton held that the judgment could not stand. The case was sent back to the High Court for further argument to take place and a fresh judgment given. This claimant has therefore been given ‘a second go’ because the appeal court considered the judge had crossed the line that separates adversarial and inquisitorial systems. Written by Ian Gascoigne, dispute lawyer, writer and legal trainer.
See News Analysis: Unsupportable judgment based on an unargued case set aside on appeal (Satyam Enterprises v Burton).
CPR updates
Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 February 2021
The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 5 February 2021 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic) cover a number of areas including the RTA portal (whiplash) amendments to the CPR, the CPR online rules, drafting proposals in relation to judicial review (CPR 54), various lacuna sub-committee items, the Civil Justice Council (CJC) working group report on low value PI claims, the CJC consultation on guideline hourly rates, the vision for civil justice and the CPRC, amends to various forms, amendments to the CPR if the UK re-joins the Lugano Convention and e-filing in Queen’s Bench regions.
See News Analysis: Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 February 2021.
Lord Briggs comments on the change of civil procedure rules in the UK
Lord Briggs, Justice of the UK Supreme Court, comments on the change of civil procedure rules in the UK as well as the process of achieving ongoing change in civil procedure.
See: LNB News 16/03/2021 114.
Damages
Damages awarded in sexual abuse case
The claimant had established that he had been sexually abused by the defendant over a period of six to seven years, throughout most of his teenage years and just beyond, in the manner that he alleged. In B v Cager, the Queen’s Bench Division so ruled, having held that it would be equitable to allow the action to proceed, notwithstanding a delay of nine years between the expiry of the limitation period in respect of the earliest assaults, and the commencement of the present proceedings. The court directed that 11 of the Limitation Act 1980 did not apply to the claim, because its application would deprive the claimant of the right to claim compensation for (on his case) deliberate wrongs perpetrated by the defendant over many years, in circumstances where a fair trial was eminently possible. Judgment was entered in favour of the claimant and damages were assessed in the sum of £87,748.79, inclusive of interest.
See B v Cager [2021] All ER (D) 41 (Mar).
Costs
Applications for wasted costs orders—does the court have jurisdiction to require attendance of a legal representative?
The court in Hunt v Annolight held that the provisions in CPR 46.8, relating to wasted costs orders, did not constitute a self-contained code on dealing with applications for wasted costs. While not provided for in the rule, it was held that the court has jurisdiction under CPR 32.7 to require attendance at a hearing of the person against whom the wasted costs order is sought. Written by Claire Winn, costs lawyer at Paragon Costs Solutions.
See News Analysis: Applications for wasted costs orders—does the court have jurisdiction to require attendance of a legal representative? (Hunt v Annolight).
CPR 3.14—does the sanction restricting a late-filed budget to ‘court fees only’ apply to incurred costs as well as to future costs?
This is the decision of Circuit Judge His Honour Judge Rawlings in Hardy v Skeels, in which he considered the application of the costs sanction in CPR 3.14 and whether it applied to all costs claimed within a Budget or whether it covered future costs only, thereby excluding incurred costs from its ambit. While a County Court decision, it is a persuasive judgment and has clear implications for parties seeking to rely on or avoid the sanctions set out in CPR 3.14.
See News Analysis: CPR 3.14—does the sanction restricting a late-filed budget to ‘court fees only’ apply to incurred costs as well as to future costs? (Hardy v Skeels).
Other PI & Clinical Negligence updates
Armed Forces and Reserve Forces (Compensation Scheme) (Amendment) Order 2021
SI 2021/285: Provisions are made to amend the Armed Forces and Reserve Forces (Compensation Scheme) Order 2011 to increase the value of the Armed Forces Independence Payment including the Motability allowance, and amend a descriptor in the Tariff. It also makes the calculation of the bereavement grant payable to Reserve members of the AFPS 2015 consistent with that paid to regular members. This Order comes into force on 12 April 2021.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 21.
Pneumoconiosis, etc, (Workers’ Compensation) (Payment of Claims) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
SR 2021/55: Amendments are made to the Pneumoconiosis, etc, (Workers Compensation) (Payment of Claims) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1988 to increase the amounts payable under the Order. These Regulations come into force on 1 April 2021 or the day after they are affirmed by resolution of the Assembly if later.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 13.
Daily and weekly news alerts
