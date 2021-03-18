PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 March 2021

The claimant lied about how serious her condition was and persuaded others to lie to support her account. In Iddon v Warner, the High Court found that the claimant had been fundamentally dishonest in relation to her claim. The court was not persuaded that she would suffer substantial injustice if her claim was dismissed. The claimant did not suffer substantial injustice merely because she would not have the funds to seek the therapies she said she needed. The claimant had used interim payments to purchase her current home and if her claim was dismissed she would have to sell it. However, the court did not believe that the claimant would suffer substantial injustice if dismissing the claim was likely to result in the court ordering her to repay the interim payment. Written by Nadia Whittaker, barrister at Crown Office Chambers.

Following a seven-day trial, Jason Coppel QC (sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court) dismissed Mrs Jarman’s claim, arising from an alleged delay in diagnosing cauda equina syndrome (CES). In Jarman v Brighton & Sussex NHS Trust, the court heard from seven medical experts, all of whom confirmed that they would personally have ordered an emergency MRI within 24 hours of Mrs Jarman’s presentation at A&E with suspected CES. Despite this, the judge accepted that the clinician’s decision to exclude CES on clinical examination would be considered reasonable by a responsible body of orthopaedic surgeons. Furthermore, the judge determined that Mrs Jarman’s neurological condition had not deteriorated over the period of alleged delay, such that she was unable to establish causation. Written by Aidan O’Brien, barrister at Farrar’s Building, Temple.

HM Courts & Tribunals Service has updated its operational summary on court and tribunal operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The summary for the week commencing 15 March 2021 notes the introduction of three new Nightingale courts at sites in Wolverhampton, Liverpool and Croydon, and a pilot to trial the use of home testing kits for court users to be collected on-site at various courts across England.

The Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, has released a message on the return of in-person court hearings after the lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic necessitated the use of online video platforms for remote hearings. Lord Burnett stated that there will be a continuing role for those involved in the courts’ operation, including the enforcement of and adherence to social distancing guidelines, hygiene practices and the use of face coverings. It is expected that remote hearings will still be used to manage footfall, but Lord Burnett described the return to in-person hearings as ‘desirable.’

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (UKSC) has announced that its building will be closed at least until the end of 2021, as per government guidelines on coronavirus. Justices and staff will work remotely and will only return to the building for essential activities. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) and UKSC have, since 24 March 2020, heard cases via Webex and all proceedings are available to be viewed on demand on the UKSC and JCPC websites. The UKSC announced that the Supreme Court building will be closed to the public during the Easter closure period.

The Association of British Insurers has published figures stating that there were 19% fewer motor insurance claims in 2020. While the total amount paid fell, the average personal injury claim rose by 13%. The number of total claims is ‘unsurprising’ due to the coronavirus lockdowns in 2020, which led to fewer motor vehicle journeys.

Senior Master Barbara Fontaine has sent a note to court users of the Queen’s Bench (QB) Asbestos List to make suggestions on the use of online video platforms used for remote hearings, as the lockdown measures imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to prevent in-person hearings. Fontaine has proposed the use of Microsoft Teams for hearings in the Asbestos List that last an hour or more, and has requested that court users respond with their views via email by 31 March 2021.

The claimant’s personal injury claim, arising from a road traffic accident, was dismissed. The Queen’s Bench Division in Vincent v Walker held that, on the facts, the first defendant had not driven at an excessive speed or failed to scan the road adequately as he had approached the pedestrian crossing in question. The court considered that, even if it those conclusions were wrong, the claimant bore the primary responsibility for the accident, in circumstances where it was satisfied that he had chosen to take the risk to walk into the road without looking to see if there had been any vehicles approaching.

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) delivered a webinar on 11 March 2021 on the whiplash reform programme​. In this webinar, representatives from the MOJ confirmed that the whiplash reforms do not include any changes to the small claims limit for employers’ liability and public liability claims, which remains at £1,000. However, the MOJ confirmed that it is the government’s intention to increase the small claims limit for employers’ liability and public liability claims. Ministers are currently​​ looking at all their options for the future of employers’ liability and public liability​ claims and will be communicating their intentions in the coming months.

In Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses v BXB, the Queen’s Bench Division found, amongst other things, that the first defendant worldwide governing body of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and the second defendant trustees of a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses were vicariously liable for the historic rape of the claimant by one of the congregation’s elders. The Court of Appeal, Civil Division, in dismissing and appeal of the second defendant, held, that it could not be said that in finding that the first and second defendants were vicariously liable for the criminal act, the judge had failed to correctly apply the two-stage test for vicarious liability.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has launched a call for evidence seeking views on the long-term approach to product safety and how to ensure that the regulatory framework is fit for the future. The government aims to ensure that only safe products can be legally placed on the market now and in the future, and is proposing the modernisation of product safety laws to ensure they are fit for 21st century. The consultation will close at 11.45 pm on 3 June 2021.

Case management

Adding parties after expiry of limitation and amending names to correct mistakes In Various Claimants v G4S, the court struck out a series of amendments which sought to add a number of new claimants to an existing action in circumstances where the addition of those parties was sought, and the amendments were made, after expiration of the limitation period but before service of the claim form. The court similarly refused to allow the amendment of the names of the claimants (with the exception of one) in the same circumstances, there being real doubt as to the identity of the original claimants in the first place. The court also considered the correct route by which a defendant could seek the removal of any parties incorrectly added to the claim, and how consent to addition as a claimant falls to be signified for the purposes of CPR 19.4(4). Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. See News Analysis: Adding parties after expiry of limitation and amending names to correct mistakes (Various Claimants v G4S).

Power of the court to review and vary a case management decision involving the allocation of judicial resources Under CPR 3.1(7), the court has power to vary or revoke a case management order that it has made. The Court of Appeal explained in Tibbles v SIG plc that that power may normally be exercised only when there has been a material change of circumstances since the order was made, or the facts on which the original order was made were misstated to or misunderstood by the court. Such a change in circumstances may include a change brought about by the party who applies to vary the order, where the actions of that party were taken bona fide in the proper conduct of the litigation rather than for the purpose of frustrating and delaying the litigation (JSC VTB Bank v Skurikhin). In the instant case, Oyston v Rubin, although it was not necessary for the decision on the application, the judge also stated that, where the case management decision encroached on aspects of the administration of justice such as the allocation of judicial resources, there was no threshold requirement for a change in circumstances and it would be open to the court to vary such an order of its own motion. Written by David Fisher, barrister, and associate member, at New Square Chambers. See News Analysis: Power of the court to review and vary a case management decision involving the allocation of judicial resources (Oyston v Rubin).