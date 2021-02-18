Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 February 2021

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 February 2021
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
  • Secondary victim claims caused by clinical negligence to go to Court of Appeal
  • Establishing jurisdiction for claims in tort—when is a parent company liable for its subsidiary?
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 February
  • HMCTS publishes Q&A document on coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery plan​​
  • Public authorities and the state
  • ‘Failure to Remove’ claims—the decision and an update
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court decision which considered secondary victim claims in a clinical negligence context. We also have analysis of a Supreme Court decision concerning the court’s jurisdiction in respect of a claim brought against a UK domiciled parent company. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More