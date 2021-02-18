- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
- Secondary victim claims caused by clinical negligence to go to Court of Appeal
- Establishing jurisdiction for claims in tort—when is a parent company liable for its subsidiary?
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 February
- HMCTS publishes Q&A document on coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery plan
- Public authorities and the state
- ‘Failure to Remove’ claims—the decision and an update
- Clinical negligence
- Claimant not fundamentally dishonest
- Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021
- Accidents abroad
- Jurisdiction
- Case management
- Court fees—fee payable on the filing of an additional claim
- Joining a new defendant—is it ever too late to apply?
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for the diary
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court decision which considered secondary victim claims in a clinical negligence context. We also have analysis of a Supreme Court decision concerning the court’s jurisdiction in respect of a claim brought against a UK domiciled parent company. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A.
