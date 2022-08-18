PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a Cabinet Office announcement that the government will pay £400m to victims of the infected blood scandal. We also include an analysis on accidents involving e-scooters and we consider a county court decision where a claimant was not limited to fixed recoverable costs. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.