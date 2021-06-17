PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court case where the court struck out the claimant’s claim in common law negligence which was based on an alleged delay in issuing care proceedings when the claimant was a child. We also have news that the limitation provisions of the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021 will come into force on 30 June 2021. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or to read the full analysis.