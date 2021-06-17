- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 June
- Lord Burnett speaks at Association of District Judges Annual Seminar
- Child abuse claims
- No duty to institute care proceedings
- Redress for Survivors (Historical Child Abuse in Care) (Scotland) Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021
- Limitation
- Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021 (Commencement) Regulations 2021
- Evidence
- Playing by the same rules? A reminder for litigators to exercise adequate oversight and control of expert evidence
- Litigation privilege—deception as to purpose of correspondence does not prevent claim to privilege
- Coroner’s inquests
- Coroners (Determination of Suicide) Bill
- Costs
- Informed consent is irrelevant to CPR 46.9(3)(c)(ii)
- Other PI & Clinical Negligence news
- Government seeks views on compensation framework for infected blood victims
- MoJ announces National Archive to house important judgments
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court case where the court struck out the claimant’s claim in common law negligence which was based on an alleged delay in issuing care proceedings when the claimant was a child. We also have news that the limitation provisions of the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021 will come into force on 30 June 2021. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A.
