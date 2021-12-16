LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the latest Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance, an occupiers’ liability claim resulting from an accident on a train carriage and a Court of Appeal decision considering strict liability under the Animals Act 1971. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and a New Law Journal article of interest. From all of us in the PI & Clinical Negligence team, we wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

