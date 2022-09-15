LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Editor’s note—a message from LexisNexis® following the death of The Queen
  • Court and the legal profession
  • Courts and COPFS respond to death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
  • HMCTS announces most hearings to be postponed until after The Queen's State Funeral
  • Scottish Courts and Tribunals announces arrangements following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
  • HM Courts and Tribunals service confirm DCP use for claims for damages responses
  • CPR updates
  • 150th practice direction update—in force 15 September 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a message following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, news of the mandatory use of the DCP for claims responses and the 150th practice direction update. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

