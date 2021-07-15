menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—15 July 2021

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—15 July 2021
Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Commission removes UK vehicle Green Card requirement when entering EU
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ABI further extends Statement of Intent to 13 August 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 July 2021
  • Portal claims
  • Which costs regime applies when a claimant in a Low Value PI RTA Protocol claim dies?
  • Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the further extension by the ABI of the Statement of Intent for progressing claims amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to 13 August 2021, as well as a Supreme Court judgment which held that the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme (CICS) is compatible with the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More