PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—15 July 2021

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the further extension by the ABI of the Statement of Intent for progressing claims amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to 13 August 2021, as well as a Supreme Court judgment which held that the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme (CICS) is compatible with the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or to read the full analysis.