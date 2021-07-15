- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Commission removes UK vehicle Green Card requirement when entering EU
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ABI further extends Statement of Intent to 13 August 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 July 2021
- Portal claims
- Which costs regime applies when a claimant in a Low Value PI RTA Protocol claim dies?
- Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme
More...
- Supreme Court dismisses appeal finding CICS proportionate and justified
- Breach of duty
- Negligence—suicide
- Clinical negligence
- Negligence—Clinical Negligence
- Evidence
- Privilege not lost where party gave impression of threatening separate litigation in order to obtain information
- Case management
- Late application to set aside default judgment narrowly succeeds
- Personal injuries—Default judgment
- Joint retainer privilege principles prevail over issues of conflict of interest and confidentiality
- Costs
- Court of Appeal—no conditional order possible for payment of respondent’s appeal costs in small claims cases
- Solicitor lien not given priority over third party final charging order
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the further extension by the ABI of the Statement of Intent for progressing claims amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to 13 August 2021, as well as a Supreme Court judgment which held that the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme (CICS) is compatible with the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.