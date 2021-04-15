Sign-in Help
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
  • Claimant succeeds on limitation and causation in asbestosis claim
  • Fundamental dishonesty—what to plead
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on civil litigation in England and Wales one year on—a solicitor’s perspective
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 April
  • Brexit
  • European Commission to oppose UK accession to Lugano Convention
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of an asbestosis claim where the High Court found in favour of the claimant in relation to limitation and causation. We also consider the news that the European Commission opposes the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention. We also include a round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

