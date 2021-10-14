- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Expert evidence
- Trial judge entitled not to follow the conclusions of an uncontroverted expert witness
- Road traffic accidents
- Claims for credit hire charges could be set out in solicitor’s email rather than witness statement
- Clinical negligence
- Claim for material contribution to stroke dismissed
- Claim against optometrist
- Defendant NHS Trust appeals against order refusing permission to call evidence from neuropsychologist
More...
- Employer’s liability
- Claimant’s appeal dismissed
- Occupational disease
- Government appeals decision over asbestos benefits
- Public authorities and the state
- Appeal against dismissal of claim for damages for negligence and battery
- Case management
- Relief granted where particulars of claim filed a year late
- Other PI & clinical negligence news
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—10 September 2021
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—9 July 2021
- Senior Master of Queen’s Bench Division announces Masters User Group meeting
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 October 2021
- Inquests
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary appoints one senior and four area coroners
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a Court of Appeal decision which found that a trial judge was entitled to reject the conclusions reached by an expert whose evidence was CPR 35 compliant, was not challenged by the evidence of any other witness and was not subject to any cross-examination. We also consider a High Court judgment which dismissed a claim for material contribution to a stroke. We have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as a webinar date for your diaries, recent Q&As and New Law Journal articles of interest.
