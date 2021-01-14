PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the government’s announcement that the implementation of the whiplash reform programme has been further delayed until May 2021, as well as analysis of retained EU law—the new legal concept introduced into domestic law at the end of the Brexit transition period by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018). In addition, we have our usual Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates, round-up of other key cases and news, as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.