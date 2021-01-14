Sign-in Help
Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—14 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Road traffic accident claims
  • Law Society Gazette announces whiplash reforms delay
  • Personal injury—EU law and direct effect, liability of the MIB
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • ABI announces further extension of Statement of Intent amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—£240m in personal injury claims tied up in court delays, insurer warns
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 January
  • Brexit
Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the government’s announcement that the implementation of the whiplash reform programme has been further delayed until May 2021, as well as analysis of retained EU law—the new legal concept introduced into domestic law at the end of the Brexit transition period by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018). In addition, we have our usual Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates, round-up of other key cases and news, as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

