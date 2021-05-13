- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
- High Court awards £2m interim payment to fund property purchase
- Queen’s Speech 2021—foreign affairs, defence and international development
- Road traffic accidents
- Official Injury Claim releases online toolkit for road traffic accident claims
- CPRC updates pre-action protocol for personal injury claims
- IFB publishes top 30 ‘Crash for Cash’ scam hotspots
- CPR updates
- CPR changes and 130th and 131st practice direction updates—online civil claims, judicial review and whiplash reforms
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)
- The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on civil litigation in England and Wales one year on—a mediator’s perspective
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 May
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Law Society encourages views on remote hearings
- Clinical negligence
- GIRFT and NHS Resolution publish litigation claims best practice guide
- Regulation of medical professionals
- The proper approach of the court on appeals under Medical Act 1983, s 40
- GMC CEO welcomes proposed reforms to healthcare professional regulation
- Case management
- Case Management—trying two claims together
- Commercial Court strikes out £58m unlawful means conspiracy claim
- Client’s retention of shares did not trigger liability to his lawyers under damages-based agreement, nor was he in breach of worldwide freezing order
- Norwich Pharmacal order—application to cross examine on the disclosure affidavit
- Other news
- MoJ publishes evaluation framework on HMCTS reform programme
- UK/EU divergence–have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Coming soon—LexisPSL EU Law
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court decision where an interim payment was awarded to purchase and adapt a property. We also have the new online toolkit for use in bringing low-value whiplash claims following the whiplash reforms. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. We also include our latest PI & Clinical Negligence horizon scanner.
