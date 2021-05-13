menu-search
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
  • High Court awards £2m interim payment to fund property purchase
  • Queen’s Speech 2021—foreign affairs, defence and international development
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Official Injury Claim releases online toolkit for road traffic accident claims
  • CPRC updates pre-action protocol for personal injury claims
  • IFB publishes top 30 ‘Crash for Cash’ scam hotspots
  • CPR updates
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court decision where an interim payment was awarded to purchase and adapt a property. We also have the new online toolkit for use in bringing low-value whiplash claims following the whiplash reforms. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. We also include our latest PI & Clinical Negligence horizon scanner. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

