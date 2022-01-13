- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 January 2022
- Road traffic accident claims
- Parliament publishes draft revision of the Highway Code
- Negligence—duty to take care
- Sports injuries
- Personal injuries—damages
- Clinical negligence—liability
- Claimant succeeds in her claim arising from negligent pre-conception advice given to her mother
- Vicarious liability
- Compensation—time limit
- Claims involving a child
- Redress for Survivors (Historical Child Abuse in Care) (Reconsideration and Review of Determinations) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Liability defences
- Tort—joint liability
- Coroner’s inquests
- Mayor of London adds support for Hillsborough Law
- Regulation of medical professionals
- Walking a narrow path—how regulators should approach matters where a criminal prosecution results in a conditional discharge
- Pre-action: general
- Civil Justice Council’s consultation on pre-action procedure
- Pre-action disclosure
- Dismissal of application to resile from a pre-action admission leads to judgment
- Civil appeals—general and preliminary considerations
- The importance of pleadings in civil litigation (Civil P)
- Solicitor and client costs
- Solicitors fail to overturn disallowance of counsel’s fees and costs incurred under CFA
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a High Court decision dismissing a vicarious liability sexual abuse hclaim against Manchester City Football Club, a case analysis on the negligent pre-conception advice given to a mother and details of the draft revision of the Highway Code which includes rules on improving road safety for cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders . We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest.
