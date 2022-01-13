LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 January 2022
  • Road traffic accident claims
  • Parliament publishes draft revision of the Highway Code
  • Negligence—duty to take care
  • Sports injuries
  • Personal injuries—damages
  • Clinical negligence—liability
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a High Court decision dismissing a vicarious liability sexual abuse hclaim against Manchester City Football Club, a case analysis on the negligent pre-conception advice given to a mother and details of the draft revision of the Highway Code which includes rules on improving road safety for cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders . We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

