- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 9 August 2021
- Military claims
- The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021 and the impact on military claims
- Package holiday claims
- Liability under the Package Travel, Package Holidays and Package Tours Regulations 1992 for Deliberate Acts
- Commission opens feedback period on Package Travel Directive
- Limitation
- When is a claim form issued for the purposes of CE-file?
- Damages
- Negligence—spinal surgery delay
- Evidence
- High Court finds that investigative reports not protected by litigation privilege
- Part 36
- Part 36 offers can be valid without certainty of terms
- Settlement agreement supersedes Part 36 acceptance
- Case management
- Court of Appeal reopens a final appeal determination
- Specific performance of a settlement agreement ordered
- Costs
- Which costs regime applies where a second Claim Notification Form is sent after proceedings have already been issued?
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021 and its impact on military claims, as well as further analysis of the long-awaited Supreme Court judgment in X v Kuoni Travel Ltd. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest.
