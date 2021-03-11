PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the new whiplash protocol, as well as a report of the Joint Committee on Human Rights urging against reform of the Human Rights Act 1998. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as a New Law Journal article of interest, and details about our publication of the first edition of Coroners' Investigations and Inquests on 15 March. or to read the full analysis.