- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments
- The whiplash reforms—key features and practical implications of the new protocol
- Meet the author—Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 March 2021
- Public authorities and the state
- Human Rights Act reform unnecessary, says Joint Committee on Human Rights
- Joint Committee on Human Rights urges against reform of the Human Rights Act 1998
More...
- Regulation of medical professionals
- Assessing witness credibility and challenging findings of fact in MPT proceedings
- Professional discipline—the importance of the factual matrix in conviction cases
- Limitation
- Non-payment of court fees—does time continue to run for limitation purposes?
- Costs
- Offer of amends in defamation—what’s the cost? Does a Part 36 offer trump a Calderbank offer?
- Litigation funders breathe a sigh of relief—litigation funding agreements are not DBAs
- Other PI & Clinical Negligence updates
- ‘Sorry For The Disruption’: A year of remote court hearings in the UK
- Do the DHSC’s plans for integration improve health and social care for all?
- Ireland issues personal injury rules amid insurance reform
- Prime Minister’s Office announces Lady Justice Rose is to join UK Supreme Court
- Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- First edition of Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the new whiplash protocol, as well as a report of the Joint Committee on Human Rights urging against reform of the Human Rights Act 1998. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as a New Law Journal article of interest, and details about our publication of the first edition of Coroners' Investigations and Inquests on 15 March.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.