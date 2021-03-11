Sign-in Help
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—11 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments
  • The whiplash reforms—key features and practical implications of the new protocol
  • Meet the author—Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 March 2021
  • Public authorities and the state
  • Human Rights Act reform unnecessary, says Joint Committee on Human Rights
  • Joint Committee on Human Rights urges against reform of the Human Rights Act 1998
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the new whiplash protocol, as well as a report of the Joint Committee on Human Rights urging against reform of the Human Rights Act 1998. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as a New Law Journal article of interest, and details about our publication of the first edition of Coroners' Investigations and Inquests on 15 March. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

