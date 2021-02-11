- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Key PI & Clinical Negligence News
- Personal injury and employment claims
- ACSO announces claims to CRU have fallen significantly
- CPR Updates
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—22 January 2021
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 December 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ABI further extends Statement of Intent amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) local testing guidance
- HMCTS working with the Department of Health and Social Care to agree procedure for LFD testing of key workers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 February
- Case management
- Court of Appeal confirms that search of non-parties’ electronic devices for relevant documents is within scope of CPR 31.5
- Judge refuses permission to appeal against striking out in unusual, reasoned judgment
- Cut-off’ dates and recovery of advertising costs in group litigation
- Costs
- Costs recovery impacted by both failure to record agreement as well as misunderstanding as to what constitutes termination of a CFA
- Should a party be ordered to pay costs upon the indemnity basis and, if so, for which parts of the proceedings?
- Psychiatric injury
- Secondary victim
- Accidents abroad
- Brussels I (recast)—limits on the English court’s kompetenz-kompetenz where a foreign court’s date of seisin is in issue
- Damages
- LexisNexis® quantum case—employer’s liability—serious knee injury and scarring
- NHS charges—Scotland
- Personal Injuries (NHS Charges) (Amounts) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for the diary
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the interplay between personal injury and employment claims, as well as the announcement by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) of a further extension of its Statement of Intent for progressing claims amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic until 19 March 2021. We also have minutes from the December ‘20 and January ‘21 CPR committee meetings and a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As.
