PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—11 February 2021

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the interplay between personal injury and employment claims, as well as the announcement by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) of a further extension of its Statement of Intent for progressing claims amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic until 19 March 2021. We also have minutes from the December ‘20 and January ‘21 CPR committee meetings and a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or to read the full analysis.