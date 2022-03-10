PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the case of Williams v Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board which considered a widow’s claim for damages for the failure to prevent her husband’s suicide whilst he was a patient of the defendant’s mental health team. We also have details of February’s CPR committee meeting and a number of recent case management decisions. This edition also includes our usual round-up of other key cases and news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or to read the full analysis.