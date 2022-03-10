LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • CPR updates
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 February 2022
  • Clinical negligence—liability
  • Breach of duty—suicide
  • Starting a claim or counterclaim
  • Court's permission not required to add claimants before service of proceedings
  • Service outside England and Wales
  • Forum non conveniens and the application of the Brussels I (recast) in England and Wales following Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the case of Williams v Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board which considered a widow’s claim for damages for the failure to prevent her husband’s suicide whilst he was a patient of the defendant’s mental health team. We also have details of February’s CPR committee meeting and a number of recent case management decisions. This edition also includes our usual round-up of other key cases and news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued