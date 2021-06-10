menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 June 2021

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 June 2021
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • CJC publishes interim report on small claims
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ABI further extends Statement of Intent to 16 July 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 June
  • Road traffic accidents
  • HMCTS releases new RTA claim forms for personal injury claims below the small claims limit
  • Insurers consider test cases over personal injury reforms
  • Vicarious liability
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes details of the further extension by the ABI and ACSO of its Statement of Intent, the release by HMCTS of new court forms relating to low value road traffic accident (RTA) claims, and updated guidance on the Ogden Tables. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More