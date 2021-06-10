- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CJC publishes interim report on small claims
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ABI further extends Statement of Intent to 16 July 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 June
- Road traffic accidents
- HMCTS releases new RTA claim forms for personal injury claims below the small claims limit
- Insurers consider test cases over personal injury reforms
- Vicarious liability
- Claimant succeeds on vicarious liability and limitation in abuse claim
- Damages
- GAD updates guidance on Ogden tables—Northern Ireland
- Child abuse claims
- Liability of social services in failure to remove claims
- Accidents abroad
- Court of Justice—scope of Article 7(5) of Brussels I (recast) and jurisdiction in insurance undertakings dispute
- Occupational disease
- Personal injuries—Asbestos exposure
- Case Management
- Construing the meaning of a judicial order or injunction
- Haste makes English courts a forum non conveniens
- Search orders—a pause for Russian fishing in English waters?
- Costs
- County Court—medicolegal agency fees not recoverable under fixed costs
- Defendant awarded indemnity costs after claimant pursued claim based on untruth
- Service
- Service out of the jurisdiction and retrospective validation of service
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes details of the further extension by the ABI and ACSO of its Statement of Intent, the release by HMCTS of new court forms relating to low value road traffic accident (RTA) claims, and updated guidance on the Ogden Tables. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As.
