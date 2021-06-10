PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes details of the further extension by the ABI and ACSO of its Statement of Intent, the release by HMCTS of new court forms relating to low value road traffic accident (RTA) claims, and updated guidance on the Ogden Tables. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or to read the full analysis.