PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a CPR amendment which raises the small claims limit for non-road traffic accident personal injury claims from £1000 to £1500, updates to the Civil Procedure Rules and a Court of Appeal decision on whether dental practices are liable in negligence for the treatment undertaken by the associate dentists they engage. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.