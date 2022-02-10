LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • CPR updates
  • Small claims limit for non-road traffic accident personal injury claims rising from £1,000 to £1,500
  • CPR changes and 140th practice direction update
  • Civil Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—3 December 2021
  • Court and the legal profession
  • Queen’s Bench Guide 8th edition published—in force 7 February 2022
  • Revised Chancery Guide published on 7 February 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a CPR amendment which raises the small claims limit for non-road traffic accident personal injury claims from £1000 to £1500, updates to the Civil Procedure Rules and a Court of Appeal decision on whether dental practices are liable in negligence for the treatment undertaken by the associate dentists they engage. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

