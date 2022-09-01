LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Regulation of medical professionals
  • NHS Resolution publishes one year review of CNSGP
  • NHS England introduces Patient Safety Incident Response Framework
  • Road traffic accidents
  • The future of e-scooter personal injury claims
  • Public authorities and the state
  • Assumption of responsibility by a local authority
  • Court and the legal profession
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes NHS England’s new Patient Safety Incident Response Framework and Temple Garden Chambers announce their collaboration with LexisNexis on the 16th Edition of Bingham’s Personal Injury and Motor Claims Cases. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and recently published Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

