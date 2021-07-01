menu-search
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 June 2021
  • Occupier's liability
  • No liability for injuries sustained by a falling tree branch
  • Occupational disease
  • Principles set out in CPR PD 57AC are applied in mesothelioma claim
  • Clinical Negligence
  • Negligence—liver surgery
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of High Court judgments considering the nature of an occupier’s duty under the Occupier’s Liability Act 1957 to its visitors who might be injured by falling branches or trees, and the application of CPR PD 57AC to a mesothelioma claim. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, a New Law Journal article of interest and recently published Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

