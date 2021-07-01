- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 June 2021
- Occupier's liability
- No liability for injuries sustained by a falling tree branch
- Occupational disease
- Principles set out in CPR PD 57AC are applied in mesothelioma claim
- Clinical Negligence
- Negligence—liver surgery
- Secondary victim law update on what constitutes a ‘shocking event’ in a hospital setting
- Employer's liability
- Health and Safety at Work Bill
- Part 36
- Part 36 indemnity costs where £1 offer was ‘genuine’ and ‘beaten’ by a £10 nominal damages award
- Interim payments
- Personal injuries—Interim payment
- Case management
- Summary judgment—Strike-out
- The broad brush of Denton—application of principles to a strike-out
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of High Court judgments considering the nature of an occupier’s duty under the Occupier’s Liability Act 1957 to its visitors who might be injured by falling branches or trees, and the application of CPR PD 57AC to a mesothelioma claim. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, a New Law Journal article of interest and recently published Q&As.
