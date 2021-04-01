Sign-in Help
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
  • Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
  • Meet the author—Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests
  • Qualified one-way cost shifting—recent case law and practice
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on civil litigation in England & Wales one year on—a barrister’s perspective
  • Three lessons for litigators in virtual trials
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 March 2021
  • Occupational disease
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of recent case law and developments on qualified one-way cost shifting (QOCS), as well as an interview with Jim Robottom of 7BR chambers, discussing the recently published LexisNexis book Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news, New Law Journal articles of interest, and a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

