- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
- Meet the author—Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests
- Qualified one-way cost shifting—recent case law and practice
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on civil litigation in England & Wales one year on—a barrister’s perspective
- Three lessons for litigators in virtual trials
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 March 2021
- Occupational disease
- Exposure to asbestos
- Claims involving fraud and fundamental dishonesty
- When can you get summary judgment on a fraud claim?
- Part 36 offers
- Court of Appeal interprets Part 36 offers in personal injury claim using ‘reasonable reader’ approach
- Case management
- Forum conveniens—foreign disputes and the risk of inconsistent judgments
- High Court decides that strong prima facie case of iniquity not established in privilege decision
- Costs
- Solicitors’ retainer must expressly provide for interim statute bills
- Other news
- State opening of Parliament and Queen’s speech set for 11 May 2021
- LexTalk®PI & Clinical Negligence: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of recent case law and developments on qualified one-way cost shifting (QOCS), as well as an interview with Jim Robottom of 7BR chambers, discussing the recently published LexisNexis book Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news, New Law Journal articles of interest, and a new Q&A.
