Phurnacite Plant workers who suffered from COPD, emphysema, chronic bronchitis and lung cancer are in line for compensation (Jones v The Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change)

Published on: 25 October 2012
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • Phurnacite Plant workers who suffered from COPD, emphysema, chronic bronchitis and lung cancer are in line for compensation (Jones v The Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change)
  • Practical implications
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • Judgment

Article summary

A High Court judge, Mrs Justice Swift, has found that there was convincing evidence that COPD, emphysema, chronic bronchitis and lung cancer could be caused by the processes at Abercwmboi Phurnacite Plant, Wales, but there was insufficient evidence for the court to find, on a balance of probabilities that bladder cancer and certain types of skin cancers were caused by these processes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

