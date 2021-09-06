PHI benefit not limited to extent of insurance cover unless employee explicitly told that at outset (AMDOCS Systems Group v Langton)

Article summary

Employment analysis: Wording in documentation supplied to new recruits at the outset of employment that promises, and sets out the terms of, a financial benefit (such as PHI cover), is likely to be construed as contractually binding. The mere mention in that documentation of an insurance policy to cover that benefit will not be enough to limit the benefit in future to the amount that is insured. If an employer wants to limit its future contractual exposure by reference to the amount in respect of which it has insurance cover from time to time, it can only do so by explicitly and unambiguously communicating that limitation to the employee at the outset of the contractual relationship, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal. or to read the full analysis.