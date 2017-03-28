Sign-in Help
Persuading senior management to implement tech changes—how to make the business case

Published on: 28 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Persuading senior management to implement tech changes—how to make the business case
  • Junior lawyers and technology
  • Spotting an opportunity
  • Not just the latest fad
  • Be prepared
  • Making a case
  • Overcoming opposition

Article summary

Practice Management analysis: Technology has the potential to revolutionise legal services but many law firms remain cautious when it comes to investing. Jenny Rayner talks to a range of experts about what the obstacles are, and how junior lawyers should go about making a case for increased use of technology. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

