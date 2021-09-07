- Perspectives on the CPR 51U extended disclosure models in a liquidator’s preference claim (Carton-Kelly v Darty Holdings SAS)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Extending disclosure to model E
- Application to widen disclosure
- Case details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: At the CMC of a preference claim brought by Geoffrey Carton-Kelly (liquidator of the former Comet Group) against Darty Holdings SAS, cross-applications seeking to expand the scope of extended disclosure were heard by George Bompas QC, sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court. The Deputy Judge resisted the temptation to widen disclosure and both applications were dismissed with some potentially useful findings on the appropriate issues for disclosure in the context of a preference claim under section 239 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986), and in relation to the disclosure pilot scheme in CPR PD 51U and the extended disclosure models. Written by Christopher Burt, legal director at Wedlake Bell LLP.
