Personal insolvency; application to set aside statutory demand; costs (Re Moskalev; Moskalev v Yanishevskiy)

Published on: 25 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court decided that the respondent to an application to set aside a statutory demand ought to pay the costs of the application, despite the fact that the respondent withdrew the statutory demand shortly after the application to set aside had been issued. This case looks at how the court treats a withdraw statutory demand; whether or not parties can agree to extend time to apply to set aside a demand; and how the court will approach the issue of costs in such cases. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

