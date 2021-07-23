menu-search
Personal injury and the potential issues relating to the registration of cyclists and e-scooters

Published on: 23 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is your assessment of the idea of registering cyclists?
  • What would be the impact on PI law should the idea be revisited by the government?
  • Do you foresee a change in the law as a result of reported e-scooter incidents?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Carin Hunt, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers considers how cycling and e-scooters may be regulated in the future and the potential impact for practitioners on personal injury law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

