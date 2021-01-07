Personal injury—EU law and direct effect, liability of the MIB (Colley v MIB)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The High Court, which handed down judgment before the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period, found that the MIB was liable to compensate the claimant in circumstances where they knew that the driver did not have a valid driving licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle. The insurer had avoided liability on the grounds of material misrepresentation under section 152 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 (RTA 1988). This case follows the Court of Appeal judgment in Lewis v Tindale which found that the MIB was an emanation of the state and that the EU Motor Insurance Directive 2009/103/EC could be relied on directly against it. Following the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period, future cases will likely litigate the extent to which the principles of direct effect will continue to apply to the MIB in relation to accidents which occur after 31 December 2020. Written by Philip Mead, barrister, at 12 King’s Bench Walk. or to read the full analysis.