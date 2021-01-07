Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Road traffic accident

Legal News

Personal injury—EU law and direct effect, liability of the MIB (Colley v MIB)

Personal injury—EU law and direct effect, liability of the MIB (Colley v MIB)
Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Personal injury—EU law and direct effect, liability of the MIB (Colley v MIB)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The claim
  • What did the court decide?
  • Issue one
  • Issue two
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The High Court, which handed down judgment before the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period, found that the MIB was liable to compensate the claimant in circumstances where they knew that the driver did not have a valid driving licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle. The insurer had avoided liability on the grounds of material misrepresentation under section 152 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 (RTA 1988). This case follows the Court of Appeal judgment in Lewis v Tindale which found that the MIB was an emanation of the state and that the EU Motor Insurance Directive 2009/103/EC could be relied on directly against it. Following the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period, future cases will likely litigate the extent to which the principles of direct effect will continue to apply to the MIB in relation to accidents which occur after 31 December 2020. Written by Philip Mead, barrister, at 12 King’s Bench Walk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More