- Personal guarantees in foreign insolvency proceedings (Bank of Baroda v Maniar and another)
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Would the absence of proper notice under section 549 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 be fatal to the enforcement of the guarantees as a matter of English law?
- What was required by section 549 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 for effective service?
- Had service been effected?
- Was it open to the English court to deem effective service?
- Should the discretion be exercised?
- What are the practical implications of this decision?
Article summary
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The decision in Bank of Baroda v Maniar provides a cautionary tale for creditors, who should not assume that personal guarantees governed by English law will go unaffected by foreign insolvency proceedings says Ben Archer, barrister at 4 New Square. It also provides, he says, welcome clarification as to the general approach of the English court to the interpretation and application of foreign law in domestic proceedings, particularly in cross-border insolvency matters governed by the EC Regulation on Insolvency (and its successor, the Recast Regulation on Insolvency), but also more broadly.
