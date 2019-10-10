Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Quasi-security / Guarantees

Legal News

Personal guarantees in foreign insolvency proceedings (Bank of Baroda v Maniar and another)

Personal guarantees in foreign insolvency proceedings (Bank of Baroda v Maniar and another)
Published on: 10 October 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Personal guarantees in foreign insolvency proceedings (Bank of Baroda v Maniar and another)
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Would the absence of proper notice under section 549 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 be fatal to the enforcement of the guarantees as a matter of English law?
  • What was required by section 549 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 for effective service?
  • Had service been effected?
  • Was it open to the English court to deem effective service?
  • Should the discretion be exercised?
  • What are the practical implications of this decision?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The decision in Bank of Baroda v Maniar provides a cautionary tale for creditors, who should not assume that personal guarantees governed by English law will go unaffected by foreign insolvency proceedings says Ben Archer, barrister at 4 New Square. It also provides, he says, welcome clarification as to the general approach of the English court to the interpretation and application of foreign law in domestic proceedings, particularly in cross-border insolvency matters governed by the EC Regulation on Insolvency (and its successor, the Recast Regulation on Insolvency), but also more broadly. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More