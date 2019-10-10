Personal guarantees in foreign insolvency proceedings (Bank of Baroda v Maniar and another)

Article summary

The decision in Bank of Baroda v Maniar provides a cautionary tale for creditors, who should not assume that personal guarantees governed by English law will go unaffected by foreign insolvency proceedings says Ben Archer, barrister at 4 New Square. It also provides, he says, welcome clarification as to the general approach of the English court to the interpretation and application of foreign law in domestic proceedings, particularly in cross-border insolvency matters governed by the EC Regulation on Insolvency (and its successor, the Recast Regulation on Insolvency), but also more broadly.