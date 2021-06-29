menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / When planning permission is required / Permitted development

Legal News

Permitted development rights—prior notification and prior approval procedure (R (Smolas) v Herefordshire Council)

Permitted development rights—prior notification and prior approval procedure (R (Smolas) v Herefordshire Council)
Published on: 29 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Permitted development rights—prior notification and prior approval procedure (R (Smolas) v Herefordshire Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: This High Court case involved a judicial review claim in respect of decisions by Herefordshire Council (the Council) to refuse prior approval for the erection of an agricultural building under paragraph A, Part 6 of Schedule 2 to the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (the GPDO 2015) and to notify the claimant that planning permission was required for the building. The claim was dismissed. The case establishes that, when determining an application under Part 6 as to whether or not prior approval is required in respect of proposed development, local planning authorities (LPAs) may also determine whether or not the proposed development falls within the scope of the relevant permitted development right. Furthermore, when determining such an application, LPAs may (at the same time) determine whether or not prior approval is granted. Written by Victoria McKeegan, senior associate, Town Legal LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
3 Q&As
View More