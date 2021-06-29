Permitted development rights—prior notification and prior approval procedure (R (Smolas) v Herefordshire Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: This High Court case involved a judicial review claim in respect of decisions by Herefordshire Council (the Council) to refuse prior approval for the erection of an agricultural building under paragraph A, Part 6 of Schedule 2 to the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (the GPDO 2015) and to notify the claimant that planning permission was required for the building. The claim was dismissed. The case establishes that, when determining an application under Part 6 as to whether or not prior approval is required in respect of proposed development, local planning authorities (LPAs) may also determine whether or not the proposed development falls within the scope of the relevant permitted development right. Furthermore, when determining such an application, LPAs may (at the same time) determine whether or not prior approval is granted. Written by Victoria McKeegan, senior associate, Town Legal LLP. or to read the full analysis.