Permission to take children to a non-Hague country during the pandemic (K v K)

Article summary

Family analysis: In K v K, Mr Justice Mostyn dismissed an application by a father for the continuation of a prohibited steps order, granted ex parte to prevent the mother from removing the children from the jurisdiction for the purpose of a holiday to Nigeria. The court considered that the father had been disingenuous in his application and discharged the order. Notwithstanding the father’s disingenuity, the court recognised that was not in itself a bar to considering the father’s application due to the paramountcy principle. In determining whether to grant the mother permission to take the children to Nigeria, Mostyn J directed himself to the case of Re R (A Child). In applying the test set out therein, Mostyn J considered it more appropriate to consider the factors sequentially rather than in parallel. Mostyn J did not consider that coronavirus (COVID-19) should prevent the mother from travelling and held that the mother could take the children to Nigeria. Melissa Harrison, barrister at Coram Chambers, considers the judgment in K v K. or to read the full analysis.