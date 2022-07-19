Permission to serve out—duty to disclose foreign court judgments (W Nagel v Pluczenik)  

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case considers the parameters of material non-disclosure in an application for permission to serve out of the jurisdiction, and the consequences should there be found to be a breach of the obligation of full and frank disclosure. Firm statements were made as to the importance of disclosure of relevant foreign judgments, particularly those which had already considered the issue of jurisdiction. Guidance was given as to the steps members of a legal team should take to satisfy themselves as to what has happened in foreign jurisdictions—reliance on brief summaries from foreign lawyers is insufficient. The court provided guidance as to how information on foreign proceedings should be presented to the English court—ideally with full translations of relevant judgments. Written by Angharad Parry, barrister at Twenty Essex. or to read the full analysis.